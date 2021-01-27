Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 16.29% in cross border deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 207 technology industry cross border deals worth $12.98bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 178 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in December 2020 with 104 transactions, representing a 50.2% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 78 deals, followed by private equity deals with 25 transactions, respectively capturing a 37.7% and 12.1% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $11.3bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.2bn and $478.75m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 72.9% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $9.46bn, against the overall value of $12.98bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic

2) The $2.56bn acquisition deal with Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone Group and Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs

3) Wipro’s $1bn acquisition of Metro Systems Romania and METRO-nom

4) The $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile by Cisco Systems Holdings UK

5) SB Management Group’s acquisition of Sinch for $683.16m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.