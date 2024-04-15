The total AI market is set to be worth over $909bn by 2030. Credit: Gorodenkoff/shutterstock

AI language solutions provider Expert.ai has released a new tool called Insight Engine designed for processing large swathes of life sciences data.

Insight Engine gives users access to historic and ongoing clinical trial data, which can be used to plan future trials. It also automatically assesses patent claims against a database of published papers.

Expert.ai claims its Insight Engine will enable deeper insight into clinical trial data.

Insight Engine can speed up the drug discovery process by mining biomedical data and content to provide its users with potential new drug developments.

Researchers conducting clinical trials pull insights from huge swathes of data from a variety of different information sources.

“The complexity of biomedical data, combined with the dynamic and fast-paced nature of the Pharma and Life Sciences domain itself demands very practical and advanced tools to effectively stay up to date with the latest knowledge in real-time and at scale,” stated Expert.ai’s head of life sciences and health care North America Christophe Aubry.

“The expert.ai Insight Engine for Life Sciences leverages the power of AI to easily synthesize knowledge across the ‘triangle of data sources:’ global clinical trials, proprietary scientific articles and public resources for specific therapies,” he said.

Clinical trials and drug discovery are often time intensive and can take up to 10 or 15 years to complete.

AI is disrupting a range of industries, including healthcare, with its promise of boosting efficiency and productivity.

An MIT Sloan School study suggested that AI may boost worker efficiency up to 40%.

Research and analysis company GlobalData found that already 27% of businesses across a variety of industries reported a high adoption rate of AI into their workflows in 2024.

GlobalData expects this percentage to increase throughout the next 12 months.

By 2030, it forecasts the overall global AI market to be worth over $909bn.