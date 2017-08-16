Vincent is the editor of International Accounting Bulletin and The Accountant. You can reach him at vincent.huck@progressivemediagroup.com

Mark Weinberger, the chief executive of UK-based accountancy firm EY, has received increased calls to quit US president Donald Trump’s strategy and policy forum over the president’s response — or lack there of — to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

A white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of anti-fascist protesters on Saturday, killing one and injuring 19.

The Trump administration has created advisory groups of high-profile executives in an effort to forge alliances with big businesses but six executives have resigned from the American manufacturing council after Trump’s lacklustre response to the Charlottesville violence.

As of yet no member has resigned from the strategy and policy forum due to Trump’s Charlottesville remarks although three had previously left the forum after the president came out against the Paris climate accord.

EY have condemned the violence in a statement, saying that Weinberger would remain on the advisory group.

In a tweet Weinberger said he was deeply saddened and disturbed by the tragic, deplorable acts that took place in Charlottesville.

Now is the time for business leaders and governments to unite to ensure we become stronger through our differences. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/Zytf8SUsfM — Mark Weinberger (@Mark_Weinberger) August 15, 2017

Those responding on Twitter have called on Weinberger to stand down from the council.

as one of those 250,000 employees, i'm asking you to #quitthecouncil — Sara Holloway (@sahollow) August 16, 2017

With all due respect, Mark – it is time to leave his council and to be seen to support his agenda. — Michael C. Liley (@michaelcliley) August 16, 2017

One twitter user asked Weinberger to “man up and actually take some action rather than publish weasel words”. A member of EY staff said: “As one of those 250,000 employees I’m asking you to #quitthecouncil.”

The editor of accounting industry website Goingconcern added his voice to calls for Weinberger to quit the forum and suggested EY employees encourage him to.

Jim Peterson, former in-house lawyer and partner at Arthur Andersen, wrote in a blog post that Weinberger quitting “should be a no brainer”.

Not only do you have ample cover – at this writing there are already five other departures, led by Merck CEO Ken Frazier. Moreover, you’re practically immune from any threat of blowback from the bloviator-in-chief, because you and your Big Four colleagues have a lock on the world’s large-company market.

EY has been asked for further comment.

The chief executive of the US big pharma firm Merck, Kenneth Frazier, quit the American manufacturing council following Trump’s Tuesday press conference, where he repeated previous comments that both sides — the white supremacist demonstrators and what he termed the alt-left — were to blame.

