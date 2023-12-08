Faraday Technology saw the highest growth of 149% in patent filings and 149% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 132% and grants by 66%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Faraday Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
Faraday Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 9 publications in Q3 2023
The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 42% filings and 80% grants. The United States(US), Taiwan(TW), and China(CN) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Faraday Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Faraday Technology has 80% of its grants in United States(US), 20% in Taiwan(TW), and 0% in China(CN).
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing could be the strongest competitor for Faraday Technology
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and STMicroelectronics secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
Patents related to climate change and industrial automation lead Faraday Technology's portfolio
Faraday Technology has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, industrial automation and emissions reduction. For climate change, nearly 36% of patents were filed and 50% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Integrated circuits related patents lead Faraday Technology portfolio followed by green it, and communications
Faraday Technology has highest number of patents in integrated circuits followed by green it, communications, manufacturing/industrial and electronic components. For integrated circuits, nearly 27% of patents were filed and 14% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
