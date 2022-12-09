Fiserv’s IT hiring activity increases 13.3% in July 2021

US-based company Fiserv ’s IT hiring increased by 13.3% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 9.53% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 25.57% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 1.21% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Fiserv IT hiring in July 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Fiserv, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 71.94% in July 2021, and a 46.33% growth over June 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 11.67% in July 2021, and registered a 2.44% increase. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 6.94% in July 2021, a 66.67% rise from June 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Fiserv

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 53.06% share, which marked a 61.86% growth over the previous month.

North America stood next with 38.06%, registering a 2.24% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5% share and an 800% growth over June 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.89% and a month-on-month increase of 100%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with a 49.17% share in July 2021, a 68.57% growth over June 2021. the US featured next with a 37.78% share, up 2.26% over the previous month.New Zealand recorded a 3.06% share, an increase of 83.33% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Fiserv IT hiring activity in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.67%, up by 38% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 22.5% share, a growth of 42.11% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 0.56% share, down 50% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.28%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.