Fiserv’s IT hiring activity rises 59.6% in August 2021

US-based company Fiserv ’s IT hiring rose 59.6% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 45.19% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 37.71% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 6.38% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Fiserv IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Fiserv, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 81.29% in August 2021, and a 70.37% rise over July 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 7.38% in August 2021, and registered growth of 69.05%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.68% in August 2021, an 114.29% rise from July 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Fiserv

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 64.03% share, which marked a 69.23% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 29.31%, registering an 81.94% month-on-month growth. South & Central America was the third leading region with a 3.43% share and a 6.45% rise over July 2021.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 3.22% and a month-on-month increase of 72.22%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with a 62.37% share in August 2021, a 71.92% growth over July 2021. US featured next with a 28.27% share, up 78.95% over the previous month. Costa Rica recorded a 2.7% share, an increase of 13.04% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Fiserv IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.77%, up by 70.02% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 15.49% share, a growth of 55.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.53% share, up 142.86% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.21%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.