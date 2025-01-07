Economic zones in Dubai are fast becoming regional hubs for AI development. Image credit: Viesturs Jugs via Shutterstock

GlobalData’s Tech Sentiment Polls Q3 2024 found that, of 1,477 respondents, 53% believed artificial intelligence (AI) would significantly impact their industry. From chatbots to operational analytics, AI has already had a transformative effect on modern business within a few short years.

However, amidst all the hype, it can be hard to identify what real, positive impact AI can have on operations. Here are five key business areas that are becoming more efficient and effective as a result of AI tools.

Customer service and research

OpenAI set new standards for powerful large language models (LLMs), which has raised expectations for virtual assistants across the board. Chatbots have a broad range of applications across industries; from being used as a virtual concierge in hotels to helping reschedule cancelled flights.

This use of AI frees up staff to execute other tasks while improving customer service. In other areas of business conversational platforms are also increasingly being used as assistants that can answer specific questions.

“Remembering those frustrating early chatbots and to witness them being replaced by AI-powered agents that can actually understand context and handle complex conversations is exciting,” says Can Kartal, chief operating officer at DialogSphere, a leading innovator in enterprise AI. “These aren’t just making improvements in efficiency – they’re fundamentally changing how organisations develop and nurture their AI strategies.”

Marketing

AI models possess a near-limitless capacity for real-time analytics and data integration. With the advent of the Cloud and the Internet of Things, businesses have access to more consumer data than ever before. However, processing useful insights from such vast quantities of information would be extremely difficult without AI.

AI models can analyse data to boost business performance in a variety of ways, whether that’s predicting peak sales periods, managing inventory more effectively, or developing a more coherent advertising strategy. This intelligence can be marshalled to target customers and personalise campaigns to an extent that would have been impossible a few years ago.

“To pinpoint from our own experience, we’re seeing a complete rethink of how things are done in marketing and sales,” adds Kartal. “What’s really striking is how generative AI is reshaping the entire customer journey, from initial targeting to sales follow-ups. Marketing teams are moving beyond basic automation to create deeply personalised campaigns that adapt in real-time to customer behaviour.”

Cybersecurity

With businesses across verticals handling more valuable and confidential customer data than ever before, organisations of any size and in any industry must have rigid cyber defence systems in place.

When it comes to predicting and preventing data breaches, AI tools are becoming essential, helping to identify the signals that precede a cyberattack far more efficiently than human resources. With the number of cyber incidents increasing each year, machine learning (ML) models can automate cybersecurity processes while resolving incidents more quickly.

A 2023 report from IBM found that organisations who incorporated AI into their cybersecurity processes were able to identify and contain a breach within 214 days, 108 days faster than those who did not deploy AI. Additionally, a February 2024 survey by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC2) found that 82% of cybersecurity professionals believed AI would make their jobs more efficient and 56% said it would free up time by taking care of more menial tasks.

Recruitment

Alongside improving customer experience and employee research, the use of AI in recruitment is on the rise. AI tools can be deployed across all stages of the hiring process, from identifying the most qualified candidate for a job to scheduling interviews and reading CVs.

A 2023 IBM survey of more than 8,500 global IT professionals found that 42% of companies used AI to screen and recruit their workforce, while another 40% of respondents were considering integrating the technology.

“As an employee or business owner, AI has a huge potential to take away some of the mundane, dull tasks we have to deal with day to day,” notes JD Ackley, founder of Raizor, a cutting-edge AI delivery partner. “Right now is the perfect time for education and upskilling the workforce.”

Manufacturing

The automation of manufacturing in Industry 4.0 is set to become more sophisticated as new robotics tech is integrated with artificial intelligence. AI can be used to give robots more intelligent ‘brains’, with 3D cameras, lidar scanners, and ultrasound transmitters all being leveraged to improve the capabilities of next-gen robotics. In the future, neuromorphic processors, chips that emulate the structure of the human brain, have the potential to teach robots to think for themselves while improving their power efficiency.

Such tools will be essential for businesses going forward as demographic changes create imbalances in the human workforce. According to the International Federation of Robotics, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan had the highest density of robot workers globally. To maintain productivity levels in line with these changes, AI-enhanced robotics will become the backbone of business in manufacturing, whether they produce semiconductors or syringes.

A world metropolis for AI in Dubai

Companies seeking to optimise their deployment of AI technology are increasingly looking to the Middle East as a business base. After appointing the world’s first Minister for AI in 2017, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a global leader in AI. Notably, the city of Dubai has become technological and business hub as the region completes its transition from an oil-based to a knowledge-based economy.

Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) is a cornerstone of Dubai’s future development and a fundamental component in the Master Plan 2040. A high-performing economic zone, DSO is committed to supporting businesses of all sizes – from startups to multinationals – on their AI journey.

The zone has emerged as a leading hub for business and sustainable living over the last two decades, transforming from the Middle East’s Silicon Valley into a dedicated economic zone for Knowledge and Innovation. Today, it is home to over 30,000 companies, from innovative startups and SMEs to multinational corporations and over 100,000 professionals and residents in several green communities across 7 sq. kilometers.

DSO offers modern commercial and industrial spaces, digital infrastructure, R&D facilities, and the ability to test new technologies on scale, from robotics and UAVs to autonomous cars and AI-powered Smart City integrations. What makes Dubai Silicon Oasis unique is its flagship ecosystem, which connects the dots and provides opportunities for rapid acceleration and growth.

“We are fascinated with the Middle East and its willingness to adopt new technologies,” says Ackley. “We love the fact that a lot of AI companies have chosen to focus here. Working with companies that are willing to try out the latest engaged technologies has been great for us.”

Kartal adds, “Dubai is a good attraction point for global talent. It’s also a brilliant place to test AI. There are many exhibiting programmes, funding opportunities, and tax incentives which allow AI businesses to reinvest more of their profits into research and development.”

DialogSphere and Raizor are just two of many companies that make up DSO’s dedicated AI cluster. This cluster is providing businesses innovating in the space the chance to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and investors to facilitate the integration of this game-changing technology. Members of the cluster benefit from a unique, regionally-focused network that provides opportunities for learning as well as collaboration.

Situated on the DSO campus, the Rochester Institute for Technology in Dubai has launched a unique AI citizenship initiative to equip students with essential AI principles. Businesses based in the zone thus profit from a highly skilled local talent pool alongside access to Dubai Integrated Economic Zone’s (DIEZ’s) Oraseya Capital fund.

To help all its members in the development and application of AI, the AI for Business Institute was established in DSO in 2024. Its self-assessment tools and nine-step framework for AI adoption encourage businesses to integrate AI conscientiously at all levels.

A supportive ecosystem

The practical applications of AI in business are ever-expanding. The right partners can ease the transition and provide inspiration at this moment of rapid transformation.

“AI technology is moving fast, but firms are only starting to grapple with how they can best integrate AI into core business operations to save time and money without risking reputational issues, lawsuits or making investments that don’t pay off,” says Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of DSO. “Today, where excitement for AI has defined the past few years, talk has now shifted to how the technology can practically be used. Keeping up to date with the latest trends and developments will be critical, but so too will be staying one step ahead of the challenges they can create. We are a long way from a consensus on how to handle key challenges that the transformative technology surfaces, and there will continue to be a lot of conversation around fundamental issues like safety, risk regulation, and public accountability for companies.

“Here in the UAE, the government and private sector are working in close coordination to build a supportive ecosystem where AI innovators are empowered and able to develop cutting-edge solutions. AI presents both challenges and opportunities – in DSO, our approach is ambitious yet grounded in sustainability, emphasising the necessity to be proactive.”

To learn more about establishing your business in DSO, download the free report below.