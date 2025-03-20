Traditionally, enterprise mobility focused on providing seamless connectivity, but organisations now demand more—integrated solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and align with sustainability goals.

Telecom operators are responding to these demands by embedding security, AI-driven analytics, and device lifecycle management into their services. The expansion of 5G standalone networks and slicing is unlocking new capabilities, particularly for industries with mission-critical connectivity needs. Meanwhile, satellite connectivity is extending enterprise mobility into remote and underserved regions.

The shift towards integrated mobility solutions

Operators are moving beyond simply providing connectivity and mobile devices. Today’s enterprise mobility services include managed security, AI-powered analytics, and device lifecycle management (DLM).

Vodafone, for example, has doubled its market growth in DLM while introducing a mobile carbon calculator to help businesses track and reduce emissions. Verizon launched Business Complete, an end-to-end smartphone management solution that simplifies setup, security, and sustainability for enterprises. These services highlight a growing shift toward mobility solutions that drive operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

5G Slicing: Unlocking customised connectivity

5G network slicing could become a game-changer for enterprise mobility. It allows businesses to access dedicated, high-performance connectivity tailored to their needs.

Telefónica, for example, launched corporate 5G slicing in Spain, delivering secure mobile coverage for corporate devices and emergency services. T-Mobile’s T-Priority slice ensures that first responders receive uninterrupted connectivity during network congestion. As network slicing becomes more widely available, enterprises will increasingly leverage 5G for real-time applications in healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics.

Expanding mobility with satellite connectivity

Satellite-enabled mobility solutions are gaining momentum, particularly in industries where terrestrial networks fall short. Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile have formed a joint venture to bring space-based cellular broadband to Europe.

T-Mobile, in partnership with Starlink, is enabling direct-to-device satellite connectivity for businesses, starting with text messaging and expanding to voice and data. These solutions allow standard mobile devices to connect to satellites without requiring specialised hardware, ensuring businesses maintain reliable communication in remote locations.

Security and device management as top priorities

As cyber threats grow, enterprises are prioritising security within their mobility strategies. Operators are responding by integrating advanced security measures.

Vodafone, for example, has partnered with IBM to implement post-quantum cryptographic protection. Verizon has enhanced device-level security through bundled enterprise solutions, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition with Knox Suite. These efforts highlight the increasing demand for mobile security solutions that protect enterprise data and maintain regulatory compliance.

SMBs: A growing market for enterprise mobility

While managed mobility services have traditionally targeted large corporations, operators are increasingly targeting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with more than basic device plus subscription plans.

Vodafone’s merger with Three UK expands its SMB customer base, while Orange’s 5G+ network is designed to support professionals and SMBs. By offering tailored pricing, managed security, and simplified managed mobility solutions, operators can tap into this underserved market segment.

AI’s role in enterprise mobility

AI is becoming a critical component of enterprise mobility services. T-Mobile’s partnership with Dialpad integrates AI-driven call analytics to automate documentation and improve business insights.

As AI adoption increases, mobility providers will further integrate AI-powered automation and analytics into their services, enhancing productivity and security for enterprises.

Future outlook: outcome-based mobility services

The future of enterprise mobility lies in outcome-driven service models. Operators are bundling connectivity, security, and analytics into solutions that demonstrate measurable business impact. Verizon’s partnership with Honeywell, which integrates 5G connectivity with inventory management and mobile payments, exemplifies this shift.

The enterprise mobility market is expected to grow at an 11.7% compound annual growth rate from 2023 to 2028, according to GlobalData. As demand for secure, AI-powered, and integrated mobility solutions increases, operators that embrace innovation will be well-positioned to lead the evolving enterprise mobility landscape.