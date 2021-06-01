Led by $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory, France’s technology industry saw a rise of 25.65% in overall cross border deal activity during Q1 2021, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 60 cross border deals worth $10.44bn were announced in Q1 2021, compared with the last four-quarter average of 47.75 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 30 cross border deals which accounted for 50% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 25 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 41.7% and 8.3% of overall cross border deal activity in the France’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $6.65bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $2.4bn and $1.39bn, respectively.

France technology industry cross border deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 93.3% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $9.74bn, against the overall value of $10.44bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $2.4bn private equity deal with Talend by Thoma Bravo

3) Bpifrance – Fund Ambition boot Angels F3A, Kima Ventures and Y Combinator’s $847.69m venture financing of Skypher

4) The $121.56m acquisition deal with Finance Active by Altus Group

5) Accel, Bpifrance Large Venture, Eurazeo Growth and Xavier Niel’s venture financing with PayFit for $107.26m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.