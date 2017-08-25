If you’re a fan of modern art then you cannot miss the Frieze Art Fair in London.
For the uninitiated, Frieze is a media and events company founded in 1991 which celebrates art and culture.
Frieze is well-known around the world for their three magazines: frieze, Frieze Masters, and Frieze Week. However, even more well-known than the magazines produced by Frieze are the fairs.
What is the Frieze Art Fair 2017?
Frieze operates three fairs around the year.
The original fair was based in London in 2003, and Frieze return to the city every year since. That’s in addition to new fairs in New York and at the Frieze Academy at the organisation’s offices in London.
The fair is almost unique in that it’s one of the only art fairs in the world to focus entirely on contemporary art by living artists.
They claim to represent artists from every part of the spectrum from “emerging to the iconic”.
The festival allows collectors, curators, and critics to see what’s hot in the art world. In addition, member of the public are welcome to go along and treat the fair like an exhibition of modern art.
This year the fair will be formed of three sections: the main section, Focus, and Sex Work: Feminist Art And Radical Politics.
Timeline for Art
The main section plays host to any commercial galleries representing international artists. The Focus section highlights young galleries and emerging artists with all art specifically made for the fair. Finally the ‘Sex Work‘ section will be a collection curated by independent scholar Alison Gingeras.
Sex Work will highlight “female artists working at the extreme edges of feminist practice since the 1960s”.
The Frieze Art Fair 2017 will be taking place in October, between the 5th and the 8th. In addition, a special invite-only preview you will be held on the 4th October. In conjunction to the main fair, the Frieze Masters fair is also taking place.
The latter is a festival which shows off work created pre-2000 and focuses on how that historical work impacts on modern artists.
What’s going to be on show?
Aside from one of the finest collections of modern art in the world, the Frieze Art Fair 2017 will be a hive of activity for all things creative and design.
Frieze Talks is a series of lectures, debates, and discussions from critical theorists, philosophers, and other major figures in the world of art.
Unlike everything else at the fair, Frieze Sculpture is actually already open in the English Gardens on Regent’s Park, and it’s free to the public.
If you want a taste of the fair before attending, you should go and have a look. It’s a three minute walk around the fair site showcasing the work of 25 world-renowned modern sculptors.
Frieze Projects is a non-profit programme of artists works created specifically for the fair.
There’s plenty of cool things to see including the work of Donna Kukama who’ll be showing a botanical exhibition of medicinal plants by the fair’s entrance, and Georgina Starr, an artist who will be giving performative readings from her new novel inside a sculptural installation.
Finally, Frieze Film will be a collection of new artistic films premiering at the fair. Particularly exciting is the work of Raphaela Vogel.
Her feature is a drone filming her body from the perspective of a hornet in order to question the fe/male gaze and how technology interferes with physicality.
Is there a way to see a preview?
Of course! Like any modern media organisation, Frieze is on social media!
Their Instagram shows off some of the most amazing work from this year’s fair and the fairs of previous years. You should be able to get a decent idea of what to expect from these pictures:
Have you visited #FriezeSculpture yet? Tag your #SummerArtMap pictures before 28 September and be in the draw to win tickets to @friezeartfair, a @davidshrigley 'Really Good' miniature and much more. Today's entry is by @chocodolphin: 'Summertime – The Regent's Park' by Rasheed Araeen — You can also download a dedicated Frieze Sculpture Audio Guide from our programming partner @ArtFund to make the most of your visit to The Regent's Park this summer – see artfund.org for more details.
A leading figure in contemporary photography since the 1990s, Thomas Ruff has incrementally become a conceptual photographer. Always on the lookout for new photographic means of expression, Ruff uses a wide variety of sources – including not only his own works, but also digital images and historic photographs from his personal collection. — At Frieze London this year, @galerieruedigerschoettle will present a new work by Ruff from his 'Negatives' series, entitled 'neg lapresmidi' which will be presented for the first time. This cycle is an interconnected group of twenty-four photographs in which Ruff traces the footsteps of dancing legend Vaslav Nijinsky who appeared in the ballet 'L'Apres-midi d'un faune' (Afternoon of a Faun). Premiering in Paris in 1912, is regarded as a milestone of modern choreography #friezelondon #thomasruff #photography
Last days to see the group exhibition Si Sedes Non at @the_breeder_gallery. Curated by Milovan Farronato, the exhibition features artists exploring concepts of discordianism – or chaos. Pictured: Socratis Socratous, 'Incarnation' 2017. — The Breeder will return to Frieze London this October (Angelo Plessas installation at Frieze London 2016, ahead of his project @documentakassel – second picture) #friezelondon #friezeweek
Uncanny objects, sensory participation and a game of 'Lucky Draw': Russian artist Evgeny Antufiev will present these elements in his UK debut. Specifically creating a tomb of curiosities, the relationship between raffle-tickets, vessels, knives, and masks will challenge viewers to rethink authoritative imagery beyond the context of the former Soviet Union. — Born 1986 in Kyzyl (Tuva Republic). Antufiev has taken part in a number of group shows as well as exhibiting @newmuseum in 2011, @collezione_maramotti in 2013 and in the main project of @manifestabiennial-11 in 2016. The artist will be presented by @emalinofficial as part of the Focus section at Frieze London this October.
Renate Bertlmann (b. 1943 Vienna, Austria) is one of the pioneering feminist artists, whose art practice focuses on representations of sex, love and male-female relationships. Working with a range of media, Bertlmann's work has always challenged stereotyped roles assigned by society, including a series of works she developed from 1975, using latex teats and inflated condoms, associating the phallic with the feminine and addressing issues of contraception and motherhood, including pornography in her work. — Bertleman's work will be presented by @richardsaltoungallery as part of a new section at Frieze London 2017:"Sex Work: Feminist Art & Radical Politics", curated by Alison Gingeras. Pictured: Renate BERTLMANN, Zärtliche Berührungen [Tender Touches], 1976 #friezeweek #friezelondon #sexwork
Regram @alliededitions: @focalpointgallery are joining Allied Editions at Frieze London this year as the regional guest partner. — They will be launching new editions by Hilary Lloyd and Bridget Smith, as well as exhibiting editions including Benedict Drew ('Public Address' – detail pictured). All ticket holders to Frieze London can enjoy 5% off selected editions only at the fair #alliededitions #friezelondon #focalpointsgallery
Portrait of Eugène Delacroix: A Young Man with an open collar' by Théodore Géricault, on view at Jean-Luc Baroni, Frieze Masters 2016 — The gallery will be returning to the fair this year (5-8 October) and tickets are now on sale – please follow the link in our bio #MastersMonday #FriezeMasters #FriezeArtFair #FriezeWeek #Delacroix #Géricault #jeanlucbaroni
Today's entry into the #SummerArtMap competition comes from @theprogrammedirector . Featured: Miquel Barcelo, Gran Elefandret, 2008, (@acquavellagalleries). The work is one of 25 pieces currently on view in the Regents Park #FriezeSculpture — Pick up your free copy of the Summer Art Map from any Zone 1 London Underground Station (or download a digital version) and be in to win. Simply share a photo of your Summer Art Map experience on Instagram with #SummerArtMap and go into the draw to win 2 tickets to @FriezeArtFair, a @DavidShrigley ‘Really Good’ miniature, an annual National Art Pass, limited edition @ArtonTheUnderground prints and much more — We’ll be featuring weekly competition entrants on Instagram between now until the winner is announced on 29 September @transportforlondon, @ArtFund, The GLA Fourth Plinth, @sculptureinthecity, @MayorofLondon
The need-to-know stuff
When is it?
12pm until 5pm between the 5th and 8th October, 2017.
You can also buy special tickets allowing you to see the fair after hours until 7pm.
Where do I buy tickets?
The easiest way to buy tickets is through the Frieze website which can be found here.
How much do tickets cost?
There are various options available.
A one day ticket costs £45.15. A combined ticket for Frieze Fair and Frieze Masters costs £64.50. An after hours ticket allowing you to visit the fair between 5pm and 7pm costs £34.40.
Children under 12 can attend for free. Discounts are available for children between 13 and 18 and students. In addition, guests must pay extra for guided tours around the fair.
What tours are available?
There are five different guided tours available for all budgets.
The Highlights Tour is a general overview of the works at the fair that are most highly-thought-of. The Emerging Artists tour focuses on the up-and-coming talent from the fair.
The Contemporary Icons tour shows visitors the most well-regarded modern artists at the fair.
Verdict Email The issues you care about
Private Group tours and Frieze Bespoke are private tours tailored specifically for visitors, the latter is designed for collectors; you’ll be shown around art of your unique interests and budget — only four people may attend a Frieze Bespoke tour at once.
Where is the Frieze Art Fair 2017?
Regent’s Park. The fair is on the south side of the park with the entrance just off Park Square West.
Can I buy the art?
Yes. Collectors purchasing new works is the main point of the Frieze Art Fair.
They only take card so there’s no reason to carry a suitcase full of money around with you either. In fact, they don’t let suitcases into the building, so you wouldn’t have much luck there anyway.
Overall, this year’s Frieze Art Fair looks absolutely marvelous! If you’re a fan of modern art, you’ve got no excuse not to attend!