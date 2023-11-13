Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court on August 11, 2023 Credit: Getty Images / Michael M. Santiago

The cryptocurrency industry has began to build itself back from the catastrophic collapse of FTX but has still failed to cause significant disruption to traditional finance one year on, experts claim.

FTX, formerly the second-largest crypto exchange in the world, filed for bankruptcy on 11 November 2022 causing a shockwave of decline through the industry.

The company collapsed following a liquidity crisis, as customers demanded withdrawals of up to $6bn over fear their assets were no longer safe.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly reached out to venture capitalists to save the company, before turning to rival exchange Binance to close a deal. Binance announced it was going to buy out FTX, but the company backed out just a day later citing concerns the company had been mishandling customer funds.

On 2 November 2023, Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven charges related to fraud and money laundering following a month-long trial in New York.

The FTX bankruptcy caused regulators to crack down on the industry. Restrictions have continually been getting tighter throughout 2023 as many regulators remain sceptical about the industry.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In May, the UK Treasury Committee released a report arguing that unbacked cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, pose a significant risk to consumers.

Bitcoin and Ethereum, which make up two-thirds of all cryptocurrency, are not backed by an underlying asset. This can lead to volatility in prices and risks money invested in them to be lost, the treasury committee said.

Richard Cannon, partner at Stokoe Partnership solicitors, previously told Verdict that he believes “regulated economies must confront and engage with the evolution of finance”.

Crypto is building but it has a long way to go

Before the fall of FTX, the industry was enjoying the meteoric highs of Bitcoin in 2021. There was a constant flash mob of social media influencers shilling nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and meme coins were all the rage.

Despite the closing jaws of regulators in 2023, some of the industry is slowly recovering, although not NFTs and memecoins.

Bitcoin has made back all of its losses following the collapse of stable coin TerraUSD in May 2022, an event which became part of the catalyst in the demise of FTX.

The market value of all cryptocurrencies declined by 64% in 2022 to below $800bn, pushed on by the collapse of FTX and Celsius, according to research company GlobalData. In May, the value had bounced back in 2023 to reach $1.1trn.

Despite the highs and lows of the industry throughout the years, the crypto market is far from significantly disrupting traditional finance, according to research company GlobalData in its Thematic Intelligence: Cryptocurrencies (2023) report.

The industry remains in its infancy, even after the highs of 2021 and build back of Bitcoin in 2023, the company said.

“Although often dubbed as digital gold, bitcoin’s value would need to multiply 25 times to match the value of gold as of May 16, 2023,” it added.

At its November 2021 peak, the total market value of all cryptocurrencies stood around 4% of global GDP, GlobalData reported.

For perspective, at the height of the “dot.com boom” in 2000, the combined market cap of US technology stocks represented a third of global GDP.

“Thus, in economic terms, the global impact of cryptocurrencies remains modest,” according to GlobalData.

The future for a regulated crypto

The fall of crypto in 2022, spurred on by the FTX bankruptcy, has sparked a significant interest in regulation.

However, much of the industry remains unregulated or regulated by disparate approaches, leading to confusion amongst crypto companies.

The good news for crypto is that while regulators are acting tougher, the narrative from governments has changed from outright bans to implementing proper regulation, GlobalData said.

The EU, for example, has led the way with its Markets in Crypto-Assets bill, which will introduce tougher and more consistent rules for crypto companies across the EU.

The US released the Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Assets in 2022, this outlined the policy recommendations of various federal agencies after six months of studying the digital asset industry.