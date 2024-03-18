Fujitsu and AWS are launching a joint initiative aimed at modernising legacy applications on the AWS Cloud.
AWS, currently the world’s biggest cloud computing company, counts NASA, the CIA and UK agencies GCHQ and MI5 among its customer base.
From 1 April, the companies will migrate and modernise services for legacy applications currently running on on-premise mainframes and UNIX servers, moving them onto the AWS Cloud.
The partnership combines Fujitsu’s systems integration with AWS’s mainframe modernisation tools for migrating and modernising legacy workloads.
Fujitsu and AWS have collaborated since 2012 in the Japanese market. Earlier this year, AWS announced that it would invest $15.5bn (Y2.3trn) into Japan’s data centres to consolidate AWS cloud infrastructure in the country.
AWS has previously pledged to invest $12bn into India’s data ecosystem by 2030 and Google announced today that it commenced construction of a $1bn data centre in the UK.
The companies have announced that they will use Fujitsu’s environmental governance software Uvance, a portmanteau of ‘universal’ and ‘advance’, in the migration process.
The Generative AI boom has seen demand for data centre capacity dramatically increase, as companies demand faster digitalisation and data volumes.
