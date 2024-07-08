UK-based cloud computing company Hyve Managed Hosting has doubled its customer base since January 2024.
In January 2024, Hyve established US operations in Austin, Texas and a European base in Berlin, Germany. The global expansion was driven by increased customer demand for managed hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Hyve’s Berlin office has allowed Hyve to “seamlessly and securely serve EU customers”, said Hyve marketing and operations director, Charlotte Webb.
VP of Hyve customer, Symbolic Mind, Vadim Asadov, said that Hyve made the “impossible” work of “building the server” they needed possible.
Hyve helped Symbolic Mind “come up with a hosting solution finely-tuned to our business goals to reflect this”, said Asadov.
In early 2024, Hyve joined the new Broadcom Advantage Program as a VMware Cloud Service Provider at the Premier Partner level.
“This collaboration enabled us to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of VMware cloud services for our customers,” said Jake Madders, director and co-founder of Hyve Managed Hosting.
Hyve plans to build on its increased consumer base and double the headcount of its US office in the next quarter.
According to GlobalData forecasts, the total cloud computing market will be worth $1.4trn in 2027, having grown at a compound annual growth rate of 17.1% from $638.6bn in 2022.