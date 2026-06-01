The capital will support development of XCENA’s next generation of computational memory solutions. Credit: ImageFlow/Shutterstock.com.

XCENA, a provider of memory-centric computing solutions for AI infrastructure, has completed a $135m Series B funding round.

The fundraising brings the company’s total funding to $185m and its current valuation to $570m.

The investment round was co-led by Atinum Investment and IMM Investment, with the support of both new and existing investors from across Asia’s financial and venture capital sectors.

Returning participants included SBI Investment, Mirae Asset Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments, Wonik Investment Partners, LB Investment, STIC Ventures, and SV Investment.

New investors comprise Corstone Asia, Kiwoom Investment, Shinhan Venture Investment, DSC Investment, KDB Capital, Premier Partners, Kolon Investment, Korea Development Bank, Company K Partners, K2 Investment Partners, Partners Investment, and Kyobo Securities / Kyobo Life.

Funds from the Series B will be directed towards scaling customer deployments internationally and enhancing the company’s go-to-market operations.

The capital will also support development of XCENA’s next generation of computational memory solutions, including the MX1 product, and increase collaboration with enterprise clients and technology partners.

The company reports that the MX1 product is being tested with selected partners to assess potential improvements in performance and system-level efficiency across demanding compute workloads.

XCENA CEO and cofounder Jin Kim said: “AI workloads are exposing the fundamental limitations of traditional computing architectures as larger models, expanding context windows, and increasingly data-intensive inference workloads drive unprecedented memory demands.

“With strong backing from leading global investors, we are accelerating delivery of MX1 into emerging AI infrastructure ecosystems and advancing the next wave of memory-centric computing systems.”

XCENA said that it is increasing its presence in Northern California in an effort to work more closely with customers, hyperscale firms, and partners developing AI infrastructure.

It also stated it is seeking further funding opportunities with international institutional investors as its global expansion strategy continues.

XCENA focuses on memory-centric computing and scalable computational memory architectures that aim to reduce data bottlenecks and address performance requirements in AI and high-performance computing applications.