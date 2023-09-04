Fujitsu has made seven acquisitions since 2021. Credit: Vadi Fuoco/Shutterstock.

Japanese IT services company Fujitsu has purchased Innovation Consulting Services (ICS) for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired company is based in Thailand and is engaged in offering consulting services for SAP solutions.

Fujitsu said the deal expands its capacity for SAP consulting and managed services in the Asia Pacific market.

ICS, which was established in 2002, will help Fujitsu’s portfolio transition directly and strengthen upcoming products for “business applications” under the Uvance portfolio, it added.

Specifically, the acquisition is expected to bolster Fujitsu’s SAP capabilities in the Uvance cross-industry vertical areas such as sustainable manufacturing, consumer experience, trusted society, and healthy living.

Fujitsu Asia Pacific CEO Graeme Beardsell said: “ICS has highly skilled SAP consultants in Thailand, Singapore, and other ASEAN countries, further cementing Fujitsu’s position in the APAC SAP services market. SAP is a key pillar of our growth strategy and our global KFAs, significantly contributing to our customers’ Digital Transformation (DX) and Sustainability Transformation (SX) journeys.

“This acquisition will also allow Fujitsu to accelerate the establishment of our Asia Pacific SAP Community of Skills and enhance the capability of our Global Delivery Centres (GDC) in the ASEAN market.”

ICS CEO Panadda Promwongsak said: “The acquisition by Fujitsu will help us expand our end-to-end cloud capability, consulting and managed services to new markets and geographies. We believe that by combining our strengths, we can extend our expertise and provide our customers with more value.

“The acquisition will also bring new professional development opportunities for our employees with access to a global network.”

The deal forms part of Fujitsu’s strategic M&A strategy to achieve its goal of being a global leader in digital transformation.

Fujitsu has made seven acquisitions since 2021.