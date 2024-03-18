Japan’s Fujitsu has publicly acknowledged a cyberattack in a statement revealing concerns about potential data breaches involving personal and customer data.
Fujitsu confirmed the presence of malware on numerous business computers, leading to suspicions of unauthorised access and extraction of files containing personal and customer data.
In response to the breach, Fujitsu initiated prevention measures, including isolating affected computers and reinforcing monitoring protocols. An investigation into the malware’s intrusion history is underway to ascertain the extent of the breach.
The company said it has begun notifying individuals and customers affected by the breach. Despite the breach, there have been no reports of misuse of the leaked information thus far.
In a statement, posted in Japanese, Fujitsu has expressed sincere regret for the disruption and concern caused by the cyberattack, emphasising its commitment to rectify the situation promptly.
Fujitsu refrained from divulging specific details regarding the cyberattack, including the type of malware employed and the precise nature of the compromised personal information. Furthermore, the targeted individuals, whether employees or corporate clients, remain unspecified.
This cyberattack follows recent controversies surrounding Fujitsu, notably its involvement in the wrongful convictions of hundreds of UK Post Office workers.
The cases were attributed to flaws in Fujitsu’s Horizon computer software, amplifying scrutiny on the company’s operations and cybersecurity measures.
According to GlobalData figures, as of 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.44bn (JPY355,901m) compared to $3.33bn (JPY484,020m) the previous year, an annual decline of 26.5%.
