Future of work innovation among tech industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in future of work in the technology and communications sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of Future of Work related patent applications in the industry stood at 132 in the three months ending December – down from 268 over the same period in 2020.

Figures for patent grants related to Future of Work followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 148 in the three months ending December last year to 74 in 2021.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Future of Work is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The concept covers innovations in technology that affect the workplace. This includes collaboration tools, automation (using machines to complement human labour), and networked devices to improve communication.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Monday.com Ltd was the top Future of Work innovator in the technology and communications sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in Israel, filed 17 Future of Work related patents in the three months ending December. That was up from zero over the same period last year.

It was followed by the United States based Apple Inc with 15 Future of Work patent applications, China based Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd (7 applications), and the United States based Alphabet Inc (6 applications).