GB Group has been granted a patent for a system that authenticates user identity through an electronic signature and private information verification. The system determines if user information matches stored data and outputs verification status. GlobalData’s report on GB Group gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on GB Group, was a key innovation area identified from patents. GB Group's grant share as of February 2024 was 47%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Identity authentication system for verifying user information and private data

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: GB Group PLC

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11916906B2) discloses a system that includes a server system with an identity authentication tool designed to authenticate user identities. The tool receives identity information over a network, user information, an electronic signature representation, and a private information authentication indicator. It then determines if the user information matches stored data and if the private information was previously verified. Based on these determinations, the tool transmits either a failed or verified authentication indication. The system also includes provisions for computer fingerprint attributes and private information like biometrics data such as fingerprints, facial recognition, and voice recognition.



Furthermore, the system has mechanisms to handle private information verification, time limits for authentication, and private information type indicators. If the private information is not verified within the set time limit, the tool indicates suspicious activity. The patent also includes a trust score to represent the accuracy of user identity verification. Another aspect of the system involves multiple server systems with similar authentication tools, emphasizing the importance of private information verification and user identity matching. Overall, the patent outlines a comprehensive system for secure and reliable user identity authentication, incorporating various factors like biometrics and computer attributes to ensure robust verification processes.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on GB Group, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed