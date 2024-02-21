Credit: Shutterstock/Miha Creative

In a bid to bridge the skills gap and boost the UK’s tech workforce, Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary (DSIT), Michelle Donelan, has launched a campaign promoting Skills Bootcamps that promise to double salary expectations for Generation Z.

The government-backed boot camps, will focus on in-demand areas such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software development, and aim to equip participants with essential skills, ensuring a guaranteed interview upon completion.



Recent research from Barclays Eagle Labs and Beauhurst, funded by the DSIT’s Digital Growth Grant, reveals that the skills acquired through these boot camps can lead to average salaries exceeding £70,000 – more than two and a half times the national average.

Roles in the technology sector as a whole command an average of 55% higher pay than the national average.



The campaign addresses the persistent demand for entry-level talent in the UK technology sector, which, despite a decrease in technology job adverts last year, continues to face challenges in recruiting junior staff.



Donelan said in a statement: “The appetite and potential British scale-ups have for growth is immense; we can no longer allow digital skills shortages to limit their ambition.”



Skills Bootcamps offer courses lasting up to 16 weeks, providing participants with the necessary knowledge for high-tech careers. No technical expertise or educational qualifications are required to secure a place.

The government aims to upskill 64,000 individuals through £550m in funding for boot camps by 2025, targeting priority skills such as cloud computing, software development, data and analytics, cybersecurity, and web development.



The campaign, backed by the Digital Skills Council, comprising major technology companies including Google and Amazon Web Services, aims to create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds.



Companies such as Google and Amazon Web Services are actively supporting the initiative, offering free cloud skills and AI training to individuals from all walks of life.

