Diversity continues to be a priority for tech companies in their hiring process, according to a Diversity in Tech 2023 report by training provider Wiley Edge.
Diversity training for recruiters and blind CV reviewing were among the top practices that tech companies reported themselves conducting.
Over 90% of companies in Wiley Edge’s report stated that they had a diversity strategy.
A further 44% of businesses stated that they were publishing neutral job descriptions to encourage a more diverse pool of applicants, but despite this the number of businesses prioritising diverse candidate shortlists dropped from last year from 37% to 25%.
Wiley Edge noted that despite a general increase in diverse hiring practices, income inequality in the tech sector was at an all-time high.
However, around 70% of ‘Gen-Z’ respondents answered that they were happy with their company’s pay transparency.
Head of partnerships at Wiley Edge Khadijah Pandor stated that the movement towards diversity the company saw was “encouraging” for the future of tech.
“The positive outcomes that many employers are seeing only reinstates the value of this type of work, setting a positive example for other industries facing challenges to follow suit,” he stated. “However, there is still more to be done to encourage talent from diverse backgrounds to consider and feel equipped to pursue a career in tech.”
He acknowledged that often times employers found it intimidating to know where to begin a campaign to promote diversity within their companies.
While only 6% of the workers surveyed stated that their company had no diversity policy or scheme at all, research from analysis and data company GlobalData suggests that employees sometimes harbour doubts around the efficacy of such corporate policies.
In a 2023 survey, more than 50% of respondents answered that they felt as though companies largely saw environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies as a marketing exercise.
Only 9% of respondents named ESG as a top priority for their business within the next year.