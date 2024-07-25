A faulty update from CrowdStrike impacted an estimated 8.5 million Microsoft devices around the world. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

CrowdStrike, the US cybersecurity company behind the crash that caused millions of computers to shut down last week, is offering its partners a $10 Uber Eats gift card as an apology.

On Friday, CrowdStrike released a faulty update that shut down more than 8.5 million Windows devices around the world.

Despite affecting less than 1% of all Windows machines, the outage caused global chaos across multiple industries, grounding airplanes, disrupting healthcare and halting public services.

Now, CrowdStrike is looking to make it up to its partners by providing an Uber Eats gift card towards a takeaway.

TechCrunch said a source had received an email from CrowdStrike, addressed from the company’s chief business officer Daniel Bernard.

“And for that, we send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience,” the email read. “To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us!”

lol Crowdstrike crashed millions of computers with a glitch and then sent an apology to partners in the form of a $10 Uber Eats gift card pic.twitter.com/6ZaYdf1TS6 — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) July 24, 2024 Screenshots of the email also circulated on X, with some posts stating the Uber Eats voucher was worth roughly $10, or £7.75.

In an update on Wednesday (24 July), Crowdstrike said the outage occured due to a fault in CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor.

The fault forced computers running Microsoft’s Windows operating system to crash and show the ‘Blue Screen of Death’.

In order to prevent this from happening again, CrowdStrike said it would be looking to improve its internal testing.

The Texas-based company said it would release a “staggered deployment strategy” when dealing with updates similar to the one that caused the outage.

All updates will be “gradually deployed” in order to minimise the risk of harming huge numbers of servers and IT systems at once, the company said.