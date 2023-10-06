Gen-Zers emphasize a work-life balance, diversity, inclusion, and personal growth. Credit: View Apart via Shutterstock.

Technology is at the heart of entertainment for Gen Z.

With this appetite for immersive, community-led, and escapist entertainment, Gen Z will foster growth in gaming and esports, as well as the emerging metaverse.

Who are Gen-Zers?

Comprising of people born between 1997 to 2012, the current distribution of the Gen Z population mimics the overall uneven distribution of the world’s population. Asia has the largest Gen Z population at 1.2 billion, followed by the Middle East and Africa with 470 million. However, the Middle East and Africa region has the highest share of Gen-Zers out of its total population at 34%. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Generation Z will account for over 27% of the global workforce by 2025.

Like previous generations, the emerging Gen Z cohort has unique habits, economic activities, and social behaviors. Gen-Zers emphasize a work-life balance, diversity, inclusion, and personal growth. They both inform online trends and are greatly influenced by them (see GlobalData’s Generation Z in Tech, Media, & Telecom).

That’s entertainment for Gen Z

Technology is at the heart of entertainment for Gen-Zers. They demand immersive experiences in shopping, working, and schooling, and these things are also vital to their entertainment. Gaming, esports, and the metaverse offer this demographic not only the ideal gameplay experience, but a virtual escape—and these trends have intensified since the pandemic.

Overall, the gaming software market will be worth $470 billion by 2030, with mobile gaming being the dominant segment, accounting for more than 50% of global gaming software revenues by 2030. Video games like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Among Us are especially popular with Gen Z, as is the practice of streaming and watching gameplay on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Thousands of people watch esports in stadiums, while millions watch on streaming platforms. Meanwhile, the gaming metaverse involves communities built on highly engaging content. Video game publishers, device makers, and brands from different sectors increasingly invest in esports to attract young consumers, especially Gen-Zers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

This popularity of gaming among Gen Z will naturally transition into metaverse applications as Gen-Zers demand an increased connection between their physical and virtual worlds. The metaverse is currently experiencing a difficult winter in which the entire concept is being criticized—but it could still be a transformative technology theme. The movement towards an increasingly interconnected world will not slow down and is especially demanded by Gen Z, the digital-first generation.

Gaming, esports, and the metaverse offer a virtual escape

This dependence on the digital world and the need to tie it to the daily realities of the physical world is a notable trend among Gen-Zers. As such, the metaverse and its underlying technologies, such as AR and VR, will continue to develop and play a significant role in entertainment and gaming for Gen Z.

Despite the many safety and regulation issues facing the metaverse, many Gen Z gamers consider it a place to escape the real world and freely be themselves, experiment with their identities, and create new relationships. A study by Razorfish and Vice Media Group found that 40% of Gen Z respondents said the virtual world gave them self-confidence, and 77% of respondents stated that gaming in general is a way to relieve stress and anxiety.

Furthermore, some Gen-Zers see the metaverse as an opportunity to build a career, and 33% of them would like to see more brands entering the virtual world where products can be browsed and purchased virtually.

Companies that want to win over Gen Z cannot ignore the virtual world and all its possibilities.