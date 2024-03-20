The UK government’s Geospatial Commission has joined the UK Centre for Seabed Mapping (UK CSM) to enhance the coverage of seabed mapping data in the UK.
The UK CSM, managed by the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO), the government department charged with mapping the seas, aims to coordinate the collection, management, and access of seabed mapping data to support various sectors including trade, environmental management, national security, and infrastructure.
The collaboration between the Geospatial Commission and UK CSM aims to optimise the use of the UK’s seabed mapping and data resources for decision-making and national security.
Seabed mapping is essential for activities in the marine environment and the UK is a global leader in this field, with significant government investment in collecting and using seabed mapping data.
David Parker, UK CSM programme director for the UK Hydrographic Office, emphasised the importance of improving seabed data quality and accessibility for marine trade, environmental management, and national security: “The UK CSM provides the opportunity for collaboration and knowledge sharing between members and those with a vested interest in the marine environment, as we strive to increase the coverage and access to quality marine data.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData