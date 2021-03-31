Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 7.41% in overall cross border deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 29 cross border deals worth $1.22bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 27 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 14 deals, which accounted for 48.3% of all cross border deals.

In second place was venture financing with 12 cross border deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 41.4% and 10.3% of overall deal activity in the Germany’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.03bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $192.92m.

Germany technology industry cross border deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 97.5% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $1.19bn, against the overall value of $1.22bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

2) The $150m venture financing of Branded E-Commerce Group by Declaration Partners, Jon Oringer, Kima Ventures, Kreos Capital Group, Lurra Capital, Mark Pincus, Maximilian Bittner, Regah Ventures, Target Global, Tiger Global Management and Vine Ventures

3) Accel, Cherry Ventures, Christian Reber and Lakestar Capital’s $16m venture financing of dashdash

4) The $13.35m acquisition deal with Headup by Thunderful Publishing

5) Hermann Hauser, HV Capital Adviser, Swarovski and Vsquared Ventures’ venture financing with Hyperganic Group for $7.8m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.