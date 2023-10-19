The global technology industry experienced a 16% drop in new job postings in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by International Business Machines with 10,954 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. GlobalData’s Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023 report reveals comprehensive insights into hiring patterns, job roles, required skills, geographical trends, and key themes within the technology industry, facilitating anticipation of future workforce needs. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 26% share of the global technology industry’s new job postings in Q3 2023, down 18% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology industry hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 26%, was the occupation with the greatest hiring activity in the global technology industry in Q3 2023, ahead of Management Occupations with a 13% share of job postings.

The other prominent roles include Sales and Related Occupations with an 8% share in Q3 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 20% share and Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 10% of hiring activity

The top five companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined 10% share of the overall hiring activity in the global technology industry in Q3 2023.

International Business Machines posted 10,954 jobs in Q3 2023 and registered a growth of 33% over the previous quarter, followed by AT&T with 5,334 jobs and a 3% growth. Accenture with 5,091 jobs and Oracle with 4,912 jobs, recorded a 43% decline and a 73% rise, respectively, while Deutsche Telekom recorded a 51% drop with 4,880 job postings during Q3 2023.

Hiring activity was driven by North America with a 51% share of total new job postings, Q3 2023

North America held the leading share of the new job postings in the global technology industry with a 51% share, a 2% higher over Q2 2023. Asia-Pacific stood next with 25%, registering a 17% decline over the previous quarter.

Europe with a 19% share marked a 22% drop over Q2 2023. The South & Central America and Middle East & Africa accounted for shares of 16% and 6% respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023, buy the report here.

This content was updated on 8 October 2023

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights from tracking daily job postings for thousands of companies globally. Proprietary analysis is used to group jobs into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries. classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.