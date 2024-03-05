General Motors (GM), Magna and Wipro have announced a joint venture to create a sales platform to buy and sell automotive software.
SDVerse will link buyers and sellers on a digital platform featuring hundreds of automotive software products, the companies said on Tuesday (5 March).
The new automotive software platform is currently in its development stage. Still, the trio of companies have already promised hundreds of participants from across the industry will be involved.
According to the companies, SDVerse will run on a subscription fee model and will not charge a fee for selling or buying products.
IT giant Wipro said it had invested $5.85m into the platform, equating to a 27% stake.
GM will hold 46%, while supplier Magna will own a 27% stake.
Harmeet Chauhan, global head Wipro Engineering Edge at Wipro, said: “The market for automotive software is expected to nearly double this decade, potentially outpacing the growth of software development talent pools.”
Since ChatGPT’s launch into the world in November 2022, the automotive industry has been pushing to get GenAI programs into its vehicles.
In March 2022, GM announced it was working on its own virtual assistant for drivers using ChatGPT AI models.
Mercedes has also been looking into using ChatGPT in its vehicles. In June, the German luxury car company downloaded ChatGPT into 900,000 vehicles in a test program.