GoDaddy has patented a system and method for customizing software applications based on user preferences and location. The technology dynamically modifies content and user interface elements to match the target market, incorporating multimedia elements based on user attributes like language preference and location. GlobalData’s report on GoDaddy gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on GoDaddy, DNS resolution mgmt was a key innovation area identified from patents. GoDaddy's grant share as of February 2024 was 57%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Customizing software applications based on user location and language

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: GoDaddy Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11875382B2) discloses a system that includes a content database identifying various media elements and widgets associated with different markets. The system involves a computer server that receives a user's request to access an application allowing them to modify the content of a web page. The server determines the target market of the web page based on geographical regions and user attributes like IP address and language preference. It then identifies relevant media elements and widgets matching the target market, dynamically ranks the widgets based on keyword scores associated with the media elements, and renders the application with a user interface enabling the user to insert the relevant media elements and widgets into the web page.



Furthermore, the system allows for the determination of the target market through various methods such as user input, analysis of visitor locations, or detection of mobile device settings. The system also includes a website builder application with multiple website templates associated with different target markets, ranked based on relevance. Website templates matching the target market of the web page are displayed prominently within the application. Overall, the system aims to personalize web content modification based on user attributes and target markets, providing a dynamic and user-friendly experience for users looking to customize their web pages efficiently.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on GoDaddy, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed