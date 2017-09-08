Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

The Goodwood Circuit, Chichester, enjoyed its heyday between 1948 and 1966.

It was once one of the major venues in the racing scene, rivalling Silverstone, and played host to the Glover Trophy, which was raced annually between 1949 and 1965.

The race was brought out of retirement in 1998. However, it is no longer a major date in the racing calendar.

Instead, it is now a part of the Goodwood Revival festival.

Each year, the iconic track comes back to life. Car fans descend on Goodwood Circuit for a three day celebration of the Goodwood’s golden years.

Aside from allowing a glimpse of what life was once like at Goodwood, the popular festival also provides an opportunity for those wealthy enough to participate to pick up a new motor.

Bonhams at Goodwood Revival

Each year at Goodwood, a number of classic, rare and iconic cars change hands throughout the three day event.

Bonhams, one of the oldest auctioneers in the world, sets up shop in Goodwood to conduct auctions for cars, accessories and racing memorabilia.

Given that Goodwood Revival attracts some of the most passionate car collectors around, these vehicles usually fetch figures in the hundreds of thousands.

2016’s festival saw former Top Gear host Chris Evans part ways with a total of 12 classic cars. His 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/L sold for 1.25m.

This year’s event will be no different.

There are hundreds of cars going under the hammer and they are set to fetch millions if Bonhams guide prices prove correct.

Goodwood Revival will run from Friday September 8 to Sunday September 10. Bonhams’ auctions will start on Saturday September 9, with lot 1 scheduled to begin at 11am BST.

If you’re in the market for a new car (and have hundreds of thousands to spend), these are some of the cars worth bidding on at Goodwood Revival this weekend:

Iconic cars going under the hammer at Goodwood Revival this year

2012 Bentley Mulsanne Saloon

Goodwood is best known for displaying classic cars. However, a 2012 Bentley will likely be the most sought after vehicle at this year’s event.

According to Bonhams, this Mulsanne can be yours for a price somewhere between £160,000 and £180,000.

Not only will you be grabbing yourself a luxury car at a discounted price, but you will also get your name next to Queen Elizabeth on the list of previous owners.

1980 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II LWB Saloon

If you’re looking for a royal vehicle, but don’t want to stump up £180,000, you might want to check out this 1980 Rolls-Royce.

Previously owned by Queen Elizabeth’s younger daughter, Princess Margaret, Bonhams are estimating that this one will fetch up to £90,000.

1963 Ford Galaxie 500

A number of vehicles once driven by British racing icon Jack Sears will go under the hammer over the weekend following his death in 2016.

The most iconic of the all is the Ford Galaxie 500 that he drove during the 1963 British Saloon Car Championship.

Given that Sears won the season that year, the car is likely to fetch upwards of £180,000 on Saturday.