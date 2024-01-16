Google and digital payments provider Worldline have announced a partnership to bring cloud-based payment services to Google’s customers in Europe. Worldline is currently the largest payments provider for businesses and merchants in Europe.
Alongside using Google’s cloud infrastructure, Worldline will also use Google’s data analytics and AI capabilities to develop new payment products and services from its data.
“Our partnership with Worldline underscores the wide range of opportunities that secure and reliable cloud technology, data analytics, and AI can bring to merchants and financial institutions,” stated Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.
According to Worldline, one of its main draws to Google Cloud was the company’s commitment to reducing the carbon output of its cloud infrastructure.
ESG commitments are coming under increasing scrutiny from both regulators and consumers.
Research conducted in Q4 2023 by research and analysis company GlobalData recorded that over 50% of respondents felt as though companies only saw ESG policies as a marketing tool.
Legislation changes and governmental pressures were cited as the main motives behind creating business ESG policies.
According to the research, businesses also expressed a belief that ESG concerns, such as climate change, would not negatively affect their business in the next 12 months with only 4% of businesses naming it as their top concern.