Epic Games first sued Google in 2020. Credit: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Google has asked a US judge not to enforce widespread changes to its Play Store that were proposed by Epic Games during the companies’ antitrust battle. 

Google claimed in a court filing on Thursday (2 May) that Epic’s proposal “would make it nearly impossible for Google to compete”.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

In 2023, Epic Games won its antitrust lawsuit against Google, claiming the search engine giant purposefully stifled competition with restrictions on app downloads and in-app transactions. 

Writing on its blog at the time, Epic Games stated that the ruling was a “win for app developers and consumers around the world” and noted that the court case signified a need for legislation over both Apple and Google’s influence on app markets. 

In March, the Fortnite maker proposed to a US judge that Google should make it easier for users to download apps from outside sources and give developers more freedom in their charging offerings. 

Epic also proposed limiting Google’s ability to make agreements with device makers to restrict the preloading of competing app stores. 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Google has claimed that remedies in a related Play Store settlement “fully address” Epic’s concerns. 

The search engine giant said it would pay $700m to resolve the states’ case in December, and agreed to allow other billing options for in-app purchases. 

In a statement, Wilson White, Google’s head of government affairs and public policy, said: “Epic’s demands would harm the privacy, security, and overall experience of consumers, developers, and device manufacturers.”