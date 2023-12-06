File management app, Google Files, is exploring a new feature that will enable users to carry out a search by describing the content of a photo or PDF file rather than by searching for the file name itself.
Android Police news website first reported the feature after users spotted an updated log in Android’s Play Store which detailed how this feature will be used.
Named Smart Search, the feature is described within the Android Play Store as a way to find files quicker than before. Smart Search does this by scanning the contents of files via machine learning capabilities.
Users searching for a musical artist, album or song will now also be able to search by describing the audio or music video.
This feature will be able to work offline.
A post by Google clarifies that Smart Search does not constantly scan files in the background, but rather does so periodically. In its advice to users, Google recommends users to “wait a few days” after system updates to use the feature properly.
In its 2022 thematic intelligence report into machine learning, research company GlobalData reported that every industry would benefit from investment into the technology.
GlobalData also predicts that more machine learning applications will run on edge networks and devices, due to data collection issues and privacy concerns.