Google met the pressures of its mega developer conference scrutiny by keeping the focus off its initial generative AI (GenAI) fumbles and focused instead on its long-standing reputation among enterprise developers as a world-class software engineering innovator.
Following 2023’s fiasco when Google Bard returned inappropriate answers during a public GenAI demo, the company’s clear directive during Google Cloud Next 2024 was to demonstrate its key role in the industry’s hottest emerging technology alongside GenAI and hyperscaler leaders. For Google, that strategy is unequivocally to return to its roots among enterprise developers where it has long established an engineering-driven reputation (such as creating cloud-native’s greatest open-source software technology to date, Kubernetes). Its messaging was around a Google Gemini-backed development initiative to make coding, platforms, and operations superior.
Google remains competitive
Google maintains a portfolio of competitive developer tools through a long-standing brain trust of researchers. Its tools cater to savvy developers, which leverage the cloud provider’s innovations from TensorFlow to Kubernetes to tackle complex app modernisation. The company has made significant strides in recent years through new strategies and advanced innovations around ML, AI, GenAI, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, automation, and API management/integration to support emerging development architectures such as serverless computing (via Google Cloud Run).
Numerous announcements within the Vertex AI initiative address key developer tools with advanced capabilities aimed at enhancing customer experience while quickening app development and deployment efforts. Key brand enhancements from Google include: Gemini Code Assist, Google’s cornerstone method for developing apps with AI assistance; Gemini Cloud Assist, for helping manage the application lifecycle including capabilities such as diagnosing root causes and managing cloud costs; and Vertex AI Agent Builder, for building conversational agents, grounded in public data sources (via Google search) or enterprise data (via Vertex AI Search).
Low coders can access the tool via natural language while pro coders can leverage open-source frameworks to create complex implementations.
GenAI solutions
Going forward, Google’s broad acceptance as the world’s leader in search capabilities make it an obvious platform leader for GenAI solutions, further helping its cause in the cloud wars against Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In past years, Google’s focus on driving its lagging cloud business by becoming an enterprise-first company is primarily fulfilled through Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
The company is continuing to demonstrate how its platform services integrate smoothly with other popular industry platforms and third-party SaaS offerings (via GCP Marketplace and a growing list of key technology partnerships) to deliver a solid cloud value chain, capable of providing a smooth migration to the cloud, via a more affordable alternative to established popular clouds.