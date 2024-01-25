AI-powered innovation could create over £400 billion in economic value for the UK economy by 2030. Credit: Shutterstock/Poca Wander Stock

Key players in the business and technology sectors, including Google, Microsoft, Barclays, and Vodafone, have been revealed as members of the UK’s inaugural AI Opportunity Forum.

This exclusive group, overseen by the UK Technology Secretary and the Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Business and Investment, is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the adoption of AI across the private sector.



The forum’s primary objective is to collaborate with both leading AI companies and business leaders, leveraging their expertise to promote the widespread adoption of AI.

The aim is to enhance productivity, foster innovation, and stimulate growth across various segments of the economy. The inaugural meeting is scheduled for February.



At the heart of the Forum’s focus is the examination of AI culture and skills within UK organisations. The group will assess how businesses manage governance, awareness, and risks associated with AI technology, as well as the accessibility of data crucial for AI development and application.



Despite the widespread acknowledgment of AI’s importance for businesses, a mere one-in-ten organisations are fully prepared to implement this transformative technology.



Building on the momentum of the AI Safety Summit held at Bletchley Park, where a global approach to ensuring safe and responsible AI was initiated, the forum aims to keep the UK at the forefront of AI innovation.

The UK’s international collaboration efforts through the AI Safety Institute and participation in global fora such as G7 Hiroshima AI Process, Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), G20, and the UN will further contribute to advancing the global conversation on AI adoption.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised the impending productivity revolution, underscoring the need to embrace AI to fuel economic growth. Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan echoed this sentiment, expressing the desire to see UK organisations harness the transformative power of AI for increased productivity, unlocking new opportunities, and driving growth.



Members of the Forum include co-chairs Secretary of State Michelle Donelan and Prime Minister’s Business Adviser Franck Petitgas, alongside major industry players such as Microsoft, Google, Quantexa, KPMG, ARM, Barclays, Vodafone, Universal Music Group, and GSK.

Google UK’s managing director, Debbie Weinstein, highlighted the collaborative efforts with the government to equip British businesses to harness the benefits of AI: “Google’s UK Economic Impact Report highlighted the scale of this opportunity, with forecasts showing that AI-powered innovation could create over £400bn in economic value for the UK economy by 2030.”



Sage’s CEO, Steve Hare, emphasised the practical applications of AI for small and medium-sized businesses, noting its potential to improve productivity and simplify everyday tasks: “To make AI more effective and trustworthy, there is a need for more collaboration between the government and the tech sector to nurture the digital economy and ensure SMBs are adopting digital tools to reap the benefits of AI.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download