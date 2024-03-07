Google has established its first regional cyber-defence hub in Tokyo, Japan.
Located at Google’s Roppongi office, the hub is aimed at boosting cyber-defence capabilities throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The new facility will also be a base for training regional cyber-defence experts.
The hub will promote cooperation between government representatives, businesses, and educational institutions, enabling the sharing of critical data and research on cybersecurity countermeasures.
In addition, Google is looking to strengthen defences against the increasingly complex cyberattacks which pose a risk to regional economic stability, national security, and personal privacy. For that reason, the US-based tech giant will host engineering teams from South Korea, Japan, Australia, India, and Southeast Asia to conduct research on how to counter cyberattacks.
Heather Adkins, vice president at Google, said: “Google founded its first overseas subsidiary in Japan in 2001 and is said to have many cyber-defence researchers”.
This year in February, Google has inaugurated a new AI hub in Paris, dedicated solely to advancing artificial intelligence (AI).
Founded in 1996, Google LLC is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. Google employs approximately 182,502 people worldwide, and has been making a concerted effort to expand its skill pool for cybersecurity in Asia.