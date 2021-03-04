Google has said it will not build alternative individual-user-level tracking tools after it phases out third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. The decision has met with mixed reactions from the advertising industry and beyond.

Last year Google set out its intentions to remove support for third-party cookies from 2022 in a move towards “a more privacy-first web”. Now, the Mountain View-headquartered company says it will use “privacy-preserving APIs” in its web products, which it says will “prevent individual tracking while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers”.

Third-party cookies are used to gain insights into user behaviour across the web – such as the type of websites they are visiting – which advertisers then use, most obviously to most of us by advertising products which we have previously looked at. Third-party tracking cookies can, however, have significant implications for privacy: it can be possible for website operators to learn all about a visitor’s previous browsing history. Competing web browsers Firefox and Safari already block these cookies.

Advertisers rage against the change

While the move to phase out third-party cookies may be welcomed by privacy advocates and privacy-concerned consumers, it has attracted criticism from other groups, with some expressing that it may give Google an unfair advantage over its competitors.

Digital advertisers, whose business models currently rely on tracking users and generating targeted advertising, have stated that Google will continue to have access to user data through its own products even once it has ceased support for third-party cookies. The detractors argue that, while the $2tn company will keep its own user data, other organisations will consequently be required to significantly alter how they measure user behaviour. They may simply have to pay Google for the information they need.

“Chrome’s plan to switch off third-party cookies in the name of user privacy is definitely starting to loom on the horizon with the initial two-year window it suggested meaning sometime towards the end of 2021,” said Phil Acton, country manager of UK and BeNeFrance at Adform. “Without a sustainable identity solution to replace the cookie when Google makes the change, large parts of the advertising ecosystem will cease to function as they do today.”

According to a recent survey by Adform, 90% of brands in the UK do not have a solution in place for when support for third-party cookies will be withdrawn.

Marketers for an Open Web also voiced concerns, saying that “marketers rely on cross-publisher IDs to measure and improve how well their advertising works across the open web. Without this feedback, marketers will receive a lower return from advertising and would hence pay publishers less”.

Google has countered, claiming that advertisers do not need to track individual consumers, and can use aggregated, anonymised data instead.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is currently investigating the move, which it says could have a “significant impact” on not only the digital advertising industry, but online publishers such as news websites as well.

In July last year, the CMA published a report on online platforms and digital advertising and warned that weak competition “undermines the ability of newspapers and others to produce valuable content, to the detriment of broader society”.

However, others have argued that Google’s decision could bring about “new opportunities” for digital advertisers.

“Google’s announcement is exactly what we need; it’s saying to the industry they’re not helping advertisers get around the demise of third-party cookies, either,” said Christopher Kenna, CEO of Brand Advance. “Finally, I hope this means that the industry will realise that context is king.”

“The industry has lost sight of the fact that people gravitate towards the content they want to read and therefore the things they are interested in. I’m excited to see that we’re moving away from third-party cookies as it will force the industry to think differently and wake up to reaching audiences authentically.”

Growing pressure to change

Google’s decision to do away with third-party cookies comes as the tech behemoth’s market dominance is increasingly being challenged both by regulators and competitors.

Lawmakers around the world have voiced their concerns in recent years over Google’s vast size restricting competition in the market. In February, Australia introduced a new law designed to force Google and Facebook to come to the negotiation table with news operators. Consequently, Google cut a deal with the biggest publishers in the country.

Google caving in to the lawmakers and publishers’ demands has been seen by some pundits as a way for it to avoid the risk that removing news results from its search results would break its search engine, which would in turn open up the market to rivals.

During the presidential campaign in the United States, senator Elizabeth Warren was one of the politicians who loudly campaigned on the pledge to break up big tech.

In October 2020, the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit accusing Google of violating antitrust laws and aimed at preventing the company “from unlawfully maintaining monopolies through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets and to remedy the competitive harms.”

Google has denied the accusations and labelled them as “deeply flawed”.

Across the pond, the European commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager has launched a wave of legal challenges over the years against big tech firms like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

As a result of her efforts, the European Commission fined Google €4.34bn in June 2018 for breaking antitrust regulations. Not only was the tech giant forced to cough up cash to pay the fine, but it also had to allow rival search engines to be available as options when people set up their Android phones.

An opportunity for alternatives?

And there are plenty of alternative search engines out there. Apart from well-known alternatives like Microsoft’s Bing, there is a smattering of smaller firms eager to step out of Google’s shadow. Seznam, Yandex, Neeva, You.com, and Mojeek are just some of them.

Several of the challengers waiting in the wings have already defined their position as privacy-centric search engines.

DuckDuckGo has been profitable since 2014 whilst focusing on its users’ anonymity and privacy. It passed 100 million daily searches for the first time in January.

Similarly, privacy-focused web service provider Brave announced this week that it had plans to roll out a search engine of its own later this year after acquiring Talicat from defunct Google rival Cliqs.

“We expect to see even greater demand for Brave in 2021 as more and more users demand real privacy solutions to escape big tech’s invasive practices,” said Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave Software. “Brave’s mission is to put the user first, and integrating privacy-preserving search into our platform is a necessary step to ensure that user privacy is not plundered to fuel the surveillance economy.”

There are also unconfirmed reports that Apple may be looking into launching a search engine of its own, having already made a software update in 2020 to show its own results over Google’s.

The iPhone maker has also seemingly paved the way for Google’s new focus on privacy. Earlier this year Apple announced that it would introduce a new app tracking transparency feature that would require third-party developers to ask for permission from iOS users before they tracked them.

Following the announcement, Bloomberg broke the news that Google was apparently working on a similar option for Android users. Although it should be mentioned that Google didn’t confirm that it was working on a similar service, a spokesperson told the publication: “We’re always looking for ways to work with developers to raise the bar on privacy while enabling a healthy, ad-supported app ecosystem.”

