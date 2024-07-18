French shipping and logistics company, CMA CGM, has entered a strategic partnership with Google to accelerate the development of AI solutions throughout its global operations.
The company said it aims to shorten its delivery times and boost efficiency by optimising shipping routes and container handling using AI.
In addition, the company’s logistics arm, CEVA Logistics, will use Google’s AI management tools to help boost efficiency throughout its warehouses.
Rodolphe Saadé, CMA CGM’s Chairman and CEO, said the partnership was a “crucial step” in in the company’s transformation strategy.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said that by combining CMA CGM’s “deep expertise in shipping and logistics with Google’s AI tools and secure infrastructure” the company could help CMA CGM “digitally transform its own operations and those of its customers.”
“This partnership is a prime example of how AI can assist employees, improve outcomes for customers, and revolutionise industries,” Pichai added.
GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 80%.