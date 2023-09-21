The main entrance to American technology company Broadcom Inc.’s Headquarters. Shutterstock/ Tada Images

Google is reportedly deliberating letting go of Broadcom, supplier of its artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as soon as 2027, the Information has reported. Google would, instead, design tensor processing chips (TPU) in-house.

The price of Broadcom’s TPU chips has been a sore point for Google executives. TPUs are Google’s custom-developed application-specific integrated circuits used to accelerate machine learning workloads. They are more expensive than their alternatives, GPUs and CPUs.

Google is ramping up investments in AI as it hopes to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

ChatGPT’s overwhelming success following its release in November 2022 spawned a wave of large language models as the tech sector raced to make AI available to customers.

ChatGPT has remained one of the fastest-growing generative AI tools, but its popularity has flatlined in recent months.

According to data supplied by SimilarWeb, ChatGPT’s website visits on desktop and mobile dropped by 3.2% in August. In June and July, the chatbot saw an average decline of around 10%.

The tool, created by OpenAI, saw a monthly decline in website visits for the third month in a row – despite generative AI continuing to grow in popularity and investment this year.

Google announced on Tuesday (19 Sept) new features for its Bard generative AI tool, including fact-checking capabilities and analysis of users’ personal data.

The host of new features also includes a method to check and remove ‘hallucinations’. An AI hallucination is a scenario in which a large language model (LLM) makes up false information or facts that aren’t based on real data.