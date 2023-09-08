The OpenAI-owned chatbot recorded 100 million monthly active users in January, as people flocked to the app. Caption: Shutterstock / Ascannio

The massively popular generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, saw a monthly decline in website visits for the third month in a row – despite generative AI continuing to grow in popularity and investment this year.

According to data supplied by SimilarWeb, ChatGPT’s website visits on desktop and mobile dropped by 3.2% in August. In June and July, the chatbot saw an average decline of around 10%.

Since the launch of ChatGPT in November, generative AI has been taking the world by storm.

The OpenAI-owned chatbot recorded 100 million monthly active users in January, as people flocked to the app for help with editing documents, creating code and more.

Generative AI has seen a boost in investment this year, as big tech continues to compete for some of the success that OpenAI has enjoyed.

According to research company GlobalData, generative AI deals in the US totalled just over $5bn so far this year. This is a major increase from 2022, which totalled $3.2bn.

Bard, Google's rival to ChatGPT, released earlier this year to a mixed reception.

Meta also announced they were working on a range of generative AI chatbots to encorporate into its systems. Verdict previously reported on the news that Meta had an Abraham Lincoln styled-chatbot in the works.

OpenAI has been regularly expanding ChatGPT in an attempt to boost revenue streams. In August, the company released its enterprise version for business and corporate users.

The business-focused version provides paying companies with unlimited usage of the GPT model and allows business customers to work with much longer written prompts than the free consumer version.