Meta has reportedly been manufacturing chatbots that are able to have “humanlike discussions”. Credit: Shutterstock / Below the Sky

Meta has announced it will be launching multiple artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots with a range of different personalities as early as September – as it battles to retain users.

Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, Meta has reportedly been manufacturing chatbots that are able to have “humanlike discussions”.

Unlike the aforementioned rivals, however, Meta is reportedly looking to launch chatbots with chatbots range of different personalities; including one that parodies as Abraham Lincoln.

The news comes as the company looks to grow and retain engagement on its platforms, as the social media giant battles against the popularity of apps like TikTok.

During an earnings call with employees on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said he has a vision for AI “agents that act as assistants, coaches or that can help you interact with businesses and creators”.

As well as Abraham Lincoln, the social media giant has reportedly been working on a chatbot that speaks like a surfer and can provide directions to users.

The Facebook and Instagram owner reported a substantial increase in advertising revenue during its earnings call last week.

Its Family of Apps and advertising revenue led profits, both increasing 11% in the last quarter and 8% throughout the last six months, according to the company.

In addition to Meta’s apps revenue increasing from $28bn to $32bn, the company also stated that daily active usership across all its apps increased 7% year-on-year.

This wasn’t the same for Threads, however, which has seen users drop more than 50% since its launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed.