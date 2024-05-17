Reddit content is now available to view on OpenAI’s ChatGPT following a partnership between the AI giant and Reddit.
The partnership will grant OpenAI access to Reddit’s data API to allow ChatGPT users real-time access to Reddit communities and content.
Reddit stated that this partnership would help ChatGPT users discover a wider range of recent content on its site and boost its vibrant online community.
Following the partnership, OpenAI has stated that it will also become a Reddit advertising partner and that it would collaborate with Reddit to bring GenAI features to the social media site.
Reddit clarified that it would be using OpenAI’s AI models to build its future GenAI features for users and site moderators, but it did not specify what these features would be or when they would be deployed.
Reddit’s co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman praised the partnership.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant and always up to date human conversations about anything and everything,” he said.
“Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they are looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit,” Huffman stated.
Research and analysis company GlobalData has consistently found GenAI to be the most disruptive technology named in its tech sentiment surveys since 2022.
In its most recent 2024 survey, more than 54% of businesses believed that AI would live up to all its potential.
A further 27% of businesses reported that they already had a high adoption rate of AI in their daily workflows.
In its executive briefing on AI, GlobalData forecast the total AI market will be worth more than $1.04trn by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 39% from 2023.