In sports, the difference between winning and losing often comes down to the smallest margins. You either win or lose, and to win, you must outwork everyone, no matter the circumstances.

In recent years, a new era of sports has begun to emerge. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the sports industry has become a game-changer for athletes, revolutionising athletic performance and injury prevention. Indeed, every edge counts.

However, as the sports industry increasingly adopts AI technologies, it is vital to understand the ethical challenges accompanying its implementation.

Enhancing the athlete

One significant contribution of AI in sports is its ability to enhance athletes’ performance through data-driven insights and personalised training regimes. Machine learning algorithms analyse vast amounts of data, including player statistics, biomechanical measurements, and performance metrics to identify patterns and trends that can inform training strategies and optimise athletic potential.

For example, AI-powered wearable devices and sensor technology enable real-time monitoring of athletes’ physical effort, movement, patterns, and biomechanical efficiency.

This data can be examined to strategically offer athletes performance insights and personalise training plans to improve specific metrics. After all, the smallest improvement can make all the difference.

AI in injury prevention

During the 2023 to 2024 season in the National Football League (NFL), the NFL saw a decrease in overall player availability. With more than 200 players reporting concussion injuries and players missing more than 700 games, the risk of injuries has seemingly become inevitable. However, AI is being used in several ways to help prevent injuries.

One way is with the ‘Digital Athlete’—an injury prediction tool powered by AI and ML algorithms that collects data on a player’s location, speed, and acceleration during a game—which enables teams in major league sports to predict and prevent player injuries. Elsewhere, data is gathered from video footage of games and practice sessions, as well as sensors located around the stadiums which record performance metrics from devices fitted to the players’ equipment.

By combining these data points with other variables such as weather, equipment, and the type of play, the Digital Athlete’s algorithms can run millions of simulations of specific scenarios during game time. The data warns teams if a player is at a high risk of an injury, creating personalised recovery plans.

Sports strategy!

Strategy is an essential aspect of any sporting endeavor. It involves analysing the strengths and weaknesses of both your team and the opposition and strategising a plan that maximises success.

Applications of AI can help coaches develop their teams’ playing style and dive deeper into tactical analysis by breaking down player and gameplay details. Through video analysis and data interpretation, AI analyses data on player performance, where coaches can build a style that optimises players’ strengths and weaknesses.

For example, an NFL team coach might decide to switch up their offensive strategy if data shows that the quarterback makes over 70% of passing yards. This information empowers coaches to devise more effective game plans and make strategic adjustments during game time.

Limitations for sports

While AI does have a distinct role in transforming the way athletes perform, train, and prevent injuries, there are some ethical challenges accompanying its implementation.

Data privacy is one of the primary ethical concerns. AI systems in sports often require collecting and analysing vast amounts of personal data from athletes, including health and performance metrics. This data is valuable and commodified by those who own the rights. Is it the athlete, the organisation, or the company that compiles the data?

Is AI a game-changer?

Although AI endangers an athlete’s data and presents issues around who exactly owns the rights, it will be a game-changer in enhancing athletic performance.

Due to its ability to provide valuable data-driven insights, AI empowers athletes and coaches to unlock new levels of performance and strategy.

As AI continues to evolve, its impact on the world of sports is poised to grow even further, shaping the future of competition and athleticism.