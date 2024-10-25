The migration has also led to the elimination of more than 30% of outdated data. Credit: Sutthiphong Chandaeng/Shutterstock.

Communications technology company Telus has completed its data management modernisation initiative in collaboration with Google Cloud and Onix.

This partnership has overhauled TELUS’ data management by moving from fragmented, on-premise systems, to a unified cloud-based platform, enhancing data accessibility and setting the stage for advanced AI capabilities.

This shift is expected to reduce energy usage and provide faster, more tailored customer solutions.

Over a three-year period, TELUS has upgraded hundreds of enterprise-grade data pipelines, migrating more than 14 petabytes of data to Google Cloud.

This consolidation of customer data from more than 100 sources into a central data hub has established a single source of truth.

TELUS team members now have expedited access to reliable data, enabling real-time business and customer insights for swifter, more informed decision-making.

TELUS chief insights and analytics officer Jaime Tatis said: “This transformation marks a pivotal moment for TELUS, enabling us to supercharge data-driven decision-making and unlock the enormous opportunities presented by generative AI.

“We recognised early on that AI was going to fundamentally change how businesses operate – and high quality data is the foundation of all AI. We’re already seeing exceptional efficiency gains and Google Cloud’s reliability, scalability and cutting-edge AI innovations allow us to continue delivering exciting new solutions.”

The migration has also led to the elimination of more than 30% of outdated data, reducing TELUS’ energy consumption and carbon footprint.

These changes have resulted in cost savings while enhancing key business functions such as network operations, customer relationship management, billing, and marketing with more accurate and reliable insights.

The modernisation has facilitated the development of AI-powered solutions, such as Fuel iX.

This AI platform is designed to assist companies globally in scaling their AI projects from pilot to full production, promoting responsible and efficient management of AI tools.