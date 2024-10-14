Edgnex Data Centres, a subsidiary of Dubai’s DAMAC group, announced plans to invest $1bn in data centre development in Thailand through a joint venture with the local IT firm Proen Corp. They plan to build three to four centres with the investment.
Edgenex will have a majority stake of 70% in the venture and will be responsible for running data centre operations. The first data centre will be located in downtown Bangkok. It will have an initial capacity of 5 megawatts which is to be expanded to 20 megawatts in the future.
Thailand’s Deputy PM and Minister of Digital Economy and Society H.E. Prasert Chantararuangthong expressed his excitement for the venture at its opening event. He remarked on the government’s recognition of the importance of investing in digital infrastructure. He said they had “policies that support all aspects of the digital industry’s growth, from fundamental infrastructure and human resource development to fostering digital business.”
He added that “this joint venture marks the beginning of a long-term development for Thailand’s digital industry.”
Dubai’s DAMAC Group Founder Hussain Sajwani outlined the company’s plans as he said they “substantially commit to the Thailand market, outlining a pipeline of approximately 100MW of future data centre capacity.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Google’s own data centre plans in Thailand, announced earlier this week (Monday 30 September).
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
They also announced a $1bn investment to build a data centre and expand their cloud infrastructure. It would be their first development of this kind in Thailand.
The region has emerged as an attractive destination for Big Tech firms looking to grow their AI infrastructure, whether it be producing microchips or building the data centres that are vital to train large language models like Chat-GPT. Microsoft, NVIDIA and Amazon all have projects in the area.
Earlier this year, Thailand’s government accelerated the implementation of their national AI strategy for 2022-2027. It aims to raise the country’s AI readiness index from the 59th place to the top 50 by 2025.
Recently, Oracle announced it planned to invest $6.5bn in neighbouring Malaysia.