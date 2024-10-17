GlobalData’s latest analysis of US smartphone promotions data reveals a charged carriers landscape in Q3 2024, showcasing aggressive preorder trade-in, switcher, and new line promotions aimed at attracting users considering the slew of new devices launched by Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Trade-in and switchers offers typically experience a surge in Q3 as handset manufacturers take advantage of the upcoming holiday season and launch their flagship devices to increase their user base.

iPhone 16 series – T-Mobile leads the carriers flock

In Q3 2024, there were 188 carrier sponsored promotions for the iPhone 16 series. T-Mobile offered the highest number of preorder-promotions (80), featuring a mix of trade-in, upgrade/trade-in, and new line promotions offering users up to $1,000 off the cost of the device if the user subscribed to the carrier’s Go 5G Next plan.

Cable telco Xfinity Mobile has introduced up to eight enticing switcher offers, designed to attract customers nearing the end of their device payment cycles. These promotions aim to encourage individuals considering their next smartphone upgrade to explore the company’s extensive portfolio of options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 – same promotion terms for new lines and upgraders

In Q3 2024, there were 76 carrier sponsored promotions for the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 devices. Once again, T-Mobile offered the highest number of pre order-promotions (20), featuring a mix of trade-in, upgrade/trade-in, and new line promotions offering users up to $1,100 off the cost of the device.

All other carriers offered promotions featuring similar values and terms for new and existing customers, underlining their commitment toward customer retention and not just new acquisitions.

Pixel devices targeted at new line users by carriers

In Q3 2024, there were 93 carrier sponsored promotions for the Pixel 9 series devices. Once again T-Mobile offered the highest number of preorder promotions (40), offering users up to $1,000 off the cost of the device.

There were a higher number of new line promotions for Pixel devices than trade-in or upgrade promotions, indicating carriers are pushing the device series to new users.

Carriers industry outlook

These initiatives are expected to help carriers boost revenue by increasing their premium user base and mitigating customer churn by providing existing users with compelling upgrade options.

As cable telcos intensify their efforts with aggressive switcher programs, carriers face mounting pressure to retain customers approaching the end of their device upgrade cycles as well as attract new users with attractive promotions. New flagship devices offer carriers an opportunity to encourage users to switch to their premium plans on device financing agreements which ensures continued flow of revenue.

In conclusion, Q3 2024 marked a pivotal period in US smartphone promotions. It set the tone for the upcoming holiday season which will be characterised by aggressive approaches aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty amid intensifying competition in the telecom sector.