Siri AI feature delays result in $250m settlement by Apple. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com.

Apple has reached a $250m settlement in a lawsuit concerning the delayed release of AI enhancements for its Siri voice assistant.

The legal proceedings were initiated by Peter Landsheft in 2024 in a federal court in California.

The lawsuit followed Apple’s announcement at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where the company unveiled a series of AI upgrades for Siri. These upgrades were promised to be available with the new iPhones set to launch in the autumn of 2024.

However, when the iPhones were released, these features were notably absent, leading to claims that shareholders were adversely affected.

The lawsuit contended that Apple’s marketing created a clear expectation among consumers that the AI features, branded as Apple Intelligence, would be available upon the launch of the iPhone 16.

The absence of these features at launch led to allegations that Apple misled consumers regarding the capabilities of its new devices.

The settlement, which is pending judicial approval, is set to apply to individuals in the US who purchased any model of the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15 Pro between 10 June 2024, and 29 March 2025.

Under the terms of the settlement, eligible claimants are entitled to receive $25 per device, with the possibility of adjustments increasing the amount to as much as $95, depending on the volume of claims submitted.

The settlement fund, a non-reversionary Qualified Settlement Fund, will cover notice costs, administration costs, attorneys’ fees, and expenses, in addition to distributing the net settlement amount to class members.

Apple has not admitted to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

In a statement, the company said: “Since the launch of Apple Intelligence, we have introduced dozens of features across many languages that are integrated across Apple’s platforms, relevant to what users do every day, and built with privacy protections at every step.”

The company further stated that the settlement resolves claims related to the availability of two additional features, allowing Apple to continue focusing on delivering innovative products and services to its users.

The AI features in question were initially previewed during Apple’s June 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference. These included a more personalised version of Siri, which was delayed but is now expected to be unveiled at Apple’s upcoming developer conference.

Other features that were gradually rolled out include Image Playground, Genmoji, and a ChatGPT integration in Siri. Despite the delays, Apple has continued to enhance its AI capabilities across its platforms.

Earlier this year, Apple and Google commenced a multi-year partnership, whereby the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will utilise Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will support future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri expected this year.

After thorough assessment, Apple determined that Google’s AI technology provides a strong foundation for its models, which will support new user experiences. Apple Intelligence will continue to function on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, maintaining its privacy standards.