GoPro has been granted a patent for a gimbal sleeve designed to reduce vibrations in aerial vehicles. The sleeve connects to the vehicle chassis with dampers and spring forces, allowing freedom of motion in yaw, pitch, and roll directions. This innovation aims to enhance stability and image quality for aerial photography and videography. GlobalData’s report on GoPro gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on GoPro, Property assessment drones was a key innovation area identified from patents. GoPro's grant share as of February 2024 was 92%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Gimbal sleeve for aerial vehicle camera stabilization

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: GoPro Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11930273B2) discloses an aerial vehicle design featuring a unique gimbal sleeve system. The aerial vehicle comprises a chassis, dampers, and a gimbal sleeve designed to couple with the gimbal of the vehicle. The gimbal sleeve includes a tube with an attachment mechanism consisting of attachment points, pins, and tension elements. The pins extend from the attachment points towards the chassis, mating with the dampers to provide stability and absorb motion. The tension elements, which can be various types of springs or rubber elements, apply a force to maintain the gimbal sleeve in an equilibrium position, enhancing the overall performance of the aerial vehicle.



Furthermore, the patent details the construction of the gimbal sleeve separately, highlighting its tube structure with outward flanges and the attachment mechanism connecting it to the chassis. The attachment mechanism includes dampers, tension elements, and pins with ball ends that allow rotational freedom of motion. The tension elements, which can be compression springs or stretchable rubber elements, play a crucial role in maintaining the equilibrium position of the gimbal sleeve. The system described in the patent involves an aerial vehicle with a chassis, a gimbal with a connector, and the gimbal sleeve that interfaces between the gimbal and the chassis. The innovative design of the gimbal sleeve system allows for lateral and vertical movement while preventing longitudinal motion, ensuring stability and precise control during aerial operations.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on GoPro, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed