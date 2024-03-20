Greggs suffered an IT outage on Wednesday (20 March) which left customers unable to purchase goods Credit: Getty Images / JUSTIN TALLIS / Contributor

The UK’s AI minister and undersecretary of state at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has today (20 March) urged companies to ramp up their cybersecurity measures, the same week that saw IT outages plague Greggs, McDonald’s, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Jonathan Berry, responsible for overseeing the UK government’s AI plan and cybersecurity, said organisations big and small need to “step up” in response to the “host of challenges and risks” the UK is facing in the cybersecurity sector.

According to the latest Government figures, 75% of medium and large businesses in the UK experienced some form of cyber security incident in the last year, along with 79% of high-income charities.

On the same day as Berry’s statement, UK bakery giant Greggs suffered a major IT outage, which forced many of its stores around Britain to temporarily close.

A statement from the bakery chain said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

The IT outage at Greggs followed McDonald’s, Tesco and Sainsbury’s suffering similar issues across their stores on Friday (15 March) and Saturday (16 March).

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Although is not currently clear what caused the IT glitch at Greggs, the four incidents have highlighted how disruptive payment and IT failures can be to retail businesses.

McDonald’s blamed the issue on a third-party configuration change, while Sainsbury’s and Tesco both blamed a software update configuration issue. The three companies confirmed the outages were not related to one another.

Max Watson, retail technology lead at Mindera, told Verdict that the four outages highlighted the need for a “more robust approach to digital transformation from retailers, especially in the payments space”.

“With the UK edging towards a more cashless society where card payments are the norm, avoiding this type of disruption should be a key focus of companies when upgrading technological infrastructures, else they risk frustrating and even losing customers,” Watson said.

Paul Cooper, head of IT at UK card payment solution company takepayments, echoed the sentiment and said the flurry of outages highlighted how businesses needed to “test their system updates thoroughly and keep any updates local”.

“Issues with payment systems can damage both a business’s profits and reputation,” Cooper said.