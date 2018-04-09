Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Proving that its success is truly well-earned, Hamilton picked up seven Olivier Awards last night.

The Olivier Awards are like the Oscars of West End theatre. They were first awarded in 1976 and have been presented every year since. The awards are far-ranging, covering straight theatre, musicals, dance and opera, and the production teams behind each.

With seven wins, Hamilton has become the joint highest winning musical at the Oliviers ever. It tied with Matilda which also won seven awards in 2012.

Unfortunately it was unable to break the record for most Oliviers ever won by a single play.

That position was taken last year by Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. Still, despite not beating Harry Potter for number of awards, Hamilton did become the most Olivier-nominated play ever this year, with thirteen nods.

The other major winner of the evening was Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes. The play picked up awards for Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Actress.

Beloved British comedian and Shakespearean actress Catherine Tate hosted the award show.

Here’s the full list of winners and nominees — with winners in bold

Best actor

Bryan Cranston, Network

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Andrew Scott, Hamlet

Best actress

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Lesley Manville, Long Day’s Journey into Night

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Imelda Staunton, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Best director

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Dominic Cooke, Follies

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Rupert Goold, Ink

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Best new play

The Ferryman

Ink

Network

Oslo

Best new musical

Hamilton

An American in Paris

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Girl from the North Country

Young Frankenstein

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Michael Jibson, Hamilton

Ross Noble, Young Frankenstein

Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton

Cleve September, Hamilton

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Sheila Atim, Girl from the North Country

Tracie Bennett, Follies

Rachel John, Hamilton

Lesley Joseph, Young Frankenstein

Outstanding achievement in music

Hamilton

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Follies

Girl from the North Country

Best new dance production

Flight Pattern

Goat

Grand Finale

Tree of Codes

Outstanding achievement in dance

Francesca Velicu, Le Sacre du Printemps

Rocio Molina, Fallen From Heaven

Zenaida Yanowsky, Symphonic Dances

Best entertainment and family

Dick Whittington

David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny

Derren Brown: Underground

Five Guys Named Moe

Best theatre choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton

Bill Deamer, Follies

Kate Prince, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Randy Skinner, 42nd Street

Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris

Best musical revival

Follies

42nd Street

On the Town

Best actor in a musical

Giles Terera, Hamilton

Ciaran Hinds, Girl from the North Country

John McCrea, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie [pictured]

Jamael Westman, Hamilton

Best actress in a musical

Shirley Henderson, Girl from the North Country

Janie Dee, Follies

Imelda Staunton, Follies

Josie Walker, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Best revival

Angels in America

Hamlet

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Witness for the Prosecution

Best new comedy

Labour of Love

Dry Powder

Mischief Movie Night

The Miser

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

Killology

The B*easts

The Red Lion

The Revlon Girl

Best lighting design

Howell Binkley, Hamilton

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Paule Constable, Follies

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best sound design

Nevin Steinberg, Hamilton

Tom Gibbons, Hamlet

Gareth Owen, Bat Out of Hell

Eric Sleichim, Network

Best costume design

Vicki Mortimer, Follies

Hugh Durrant, Dick Whittington

Roger Kirk, 42nd Street

Paul Tazewell, Hamilton

Best set design

Bob Crowley, An American in Paris

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Vicki Mortimer, Follies

Best actor in a supporting role

Bertie Carvel, Ink

John Hodgkinson, The Ferryman

James McArdle, Angels in America

Peter Polycarpou, Oslo

Best actress in a supporting role

Denise Gough for Angels in America

Brid Brennan for The Ferryman

Dearbhla Molloy for The Ferryman

Imogen Poots for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Best new opera production

Semiramide

La Boheme

The Exterminating Angel

Outstanding achievement in opera

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona, Semiramide

Paul Brown, Iolanthe

Roderick Williams, The Return Of Ulysses

The reason for the Hamilton Olivier Awards success

Since arriving in the London theatre scene in December 2017, Hamilton has become a huge hit.

Tickets for the show are almost impossible to get your hands on (unless you try some of these tricks).

In many ways, Hamilton‘s success comes as a surprise. The musical is not stereotypical in any way.

It tells the story of America’s so-called forgotten founding father, Alexander Hamilton, a morally grey, precocious genius who fought in the American revolutionary war and went on to create banking institutions which survive to this day.

Unlike traditional musicals, his story is told mostly through hip-hop rather than ballads.

Jamael Westman, who plays the lead in Hamilton, explained its success to the BBC at the Oliviers:

“(Hamilton is) breaking down barriers, it’s breaking down the understanding we have of musical theatre. “This is re-imagining what it can be, using the hip-hop form and more contemporary types of song and the use of language that is almost Shakespearean. “It’s changing the way that we see theatre and is breaking boundaries. That’s why it’s been recognised.”

No doubt Hamilton‘s success will cast a long shadow which will be seen in many musicals going forward.