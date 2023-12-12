Share

Hangzhou Changchuan Technology saw the highest growth of 128% in patent filings in September and 131% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 56% and grants by 72%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Hangzhou Changchuan Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Premium Insights Innovation and Patenting activity of Hangzhou Changchuan Technology Co Ltd Q3 2023

Hangzhou Changchuan Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 80 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 96% filings and 100% grants. The China(CN), and World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Hangzhou Changchuan Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Hangzhou Changchuan Technology has 100% of its grants in China(CN), 0% in World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), and % in .

Toyota Motor could be the strongest competitor for Hangzhou Changchuan Technology

Toyota Motor and Panasonic secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to climate change and industrial automation lead Hangzhou Changchuan Technology's portfolio

Hangzhou Changchuan Technology has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, industrial automation and fuel cells. For climate change, nearly 40% of patents were filed and 44% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Green it related patents lead Hangzhou Changchuan Technology portfolio followed by design & manufacturing, and manufacturing/industrial

Hangzhou Changchuan Technology has highest number of patents in green it followed by design & manufacturing, manufacturing/industrial, printed circuit manufacturing and electrification technologies. For green it, nearly 12% of patents were filed and 15% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

