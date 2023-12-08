HCL Technologies saw the highest growth of 249% in patent filings in September and 149% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 24% and grants by 66%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of HCL Technologies’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

HCL Technologies has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 14 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 100% filings and 75% grants. The United States(US), Australia(AU), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where HCL Technologies is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, HCL Technologies has 75% of its grants in United States(US), 12% in Australia(AU), and 12% in European Patent Office(EPO).

could be the strongest competitor for HCL Technologies

and secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to machine learning and artificial intelligence lead HCL Technologies's portfolio

HCL Technologies has the highest number of patents in machine learning followed by, artificial intelligence and data science. For machine learning, nearly 33% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Databases related patents lead HCL Technologies portfolio followed by data & database management, and mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp)

HCL Technologies has highest number of patents in databases followed by data & database management, mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp), development software and aerospace. For databases, nearly 8% of patents were filed and 17% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



